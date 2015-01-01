SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee W, Lee J, Kim UJ, Yoon JH, Choi WJ, Ham S, Chung EK, Kang SK. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Gil Medical Center, Gachon, University College of Medicine, Incheon, Republic of Korea (Lee, Lee, Kim, Choi, Ham, Kang), The Institute for Occupational Health, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea (Yoon), Department of Preventive Medicine, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea (Yoon) and Professional Engineer Work Environment Research Bureau, the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute, Ulsan, Republic of Korea (Chung).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JOM.0000000000001896

PMID

32404839

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the working conditions and mental health status linked to occupational injury among Korean outdoor workers.

METHODS: Socioeconomic and occupational characteristics were collected using self-reported questionnaires from 26,468 paid workers selected using the 5th Korean Working Conditions Survey. The relationships among mental health issues, occupational injury, and working outdoors were estimated by logistic regression.

RESULTS: Outdoor workers were relatively older with lower educational levels and income, worked longer, and had greater exposure to occupational hazards, higher occupational injury rate, significantly higher risk of sleep disturbances, and higher occupational injury rates due to sleep disturbances than non-outdoor workers.

CONCLUSIONS: There was a significant relationship among working outdoors, sleep quality, and mental health-related issues due to exposure to occupational hazards. Specific occupational health and safety strategies are needed to protect the mental health of outdoor workers.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print