Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research has suggested that several health risk behaviors were more prevalent among construction workers than among the general workforce.



METHODS: The prevalences of six health risk behaviors among construction workers were compared to workers in other industries using data from 32 states in the 2013-2016 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS).



RESULTS: Smoking, smokeless tobacco use, binge drinking, no leisure-time physical activity, and not always using a seatbelt were significantly more prevalent (p<.001), and short sleep significantly less prevalent (p < .05), for all construction workers combined compared to workers in other industries. Prevalences varied substantially for all six health risk behaviors by construction occupation.



CONCLUSIONS: Due to the high prevalence of some health risk behaviors, construction workers may benefit from interventions to reduce these behaviors, particularly since they are also potentially exposed to workplace hazards.

