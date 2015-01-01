SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boal WL, Li J, Dong XS, Sussell A. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Division of Field Studies and Engineering, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Cincinnati, Ohio (Boal, Li); Data Center, CPWR-The Center for Construction Research and Training, Silver Spring, Maryland (Dong); Spokane Mining Research Division, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Spokane, WA (Sussell).

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000001876

32404834

BACKGROUND: Research has suggested that several health risk behaviors were more prevalent among construction workers than among the general workforce.

METHODS: The prevalences of six health risk behaviors among construction workers were compared to workers in other industries using data from 32 states in the 2013-2016 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS).

RESULTS: Smoking, smokeless tobacco use, binge drinking, no leisure-time physical activity, and not always using a seatbelt were significantly more prevalent (p<.001), and short sleep significantly less prevalent (p < .05), for all construction workers combined compared to workers in other industries. Prevalences varied substantially for all six health risk behaviors by construction occupation.

CONCLUSIONS: Due to the high prevalence of some health risk behaviors, construction workers may benefit from interventions to reduce these behaviors, particularly since they are also potentially exposed to workplace hazards.


