Abstract

Although foreign body ingestion (FBI) is a common pediatric referral concern, intentional or recurrent FBI (RFBI) in youth is poorly defined. In adults, several subgroups of patients with psychiatric comorbidities account for a large portion of FBIs. A similar classification system and corresponding management recommendations are yet to be outlined in pediatrics. We report 3 patients with RFBI: a 16-year-old, African American boy with 22 admissions and 27 endoscopic procedures for FBI removal; a 4-year-old, African American boy with autism spectrum disorder admitted twice after delayed presentation of ingestion of magnets; and a 15-year-old Caucasian girl with a complex mental health history who presented twice after intentional ingestion to self-harm. We also present a literature review of pediatric RFBI. Patients with RFBI require a nuanced, multidisciplinary management approach to address acute concerns and reduce subsequent ingestion. A behavioral taxonomy and treatment considerations are presented.

