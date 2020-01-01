SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Azagba S, Mensah NA, Shan L, Latham K. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Research Analyst, (keely.latham@utah.edu), Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, University of Utah School of Medicine, 375 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108., USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.12902

PMID

32406087

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying has been associated with several adverse health outcomes, including substance use. However, little is known about the association between bullying and e-cigarette use. This study examined the association between bully victimization and the frequency of e-cigarette use.

METHODS: Data from the 2016-2017 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey were used (N = 49,543). The target population consists of Canadian students enrolled in grades 7-12. Multivariable logistic regression models were used to examine the association between bullying victimization status and e-cigarette use.

RESULTS: Among the students included in the study, 14.1% were bullied less than once a week. Bullying victimization was statistically significantly associated with higher odds of any e-cigarette use in the last 30 days. Likewise, those bullied daily or almost daily were more likely to use e-cigarettes more frequently compared to students not bullied. We found a statistically significant difference in analysis stratified by sex, with female bullying victims having higher odds of all measures of e-cigarette use.

CONCLUSIONS: Bullying victims were significantly more likely to use an e-cigarette, and findings appeared to vary by sex. Female bullying victims had a higher likelihood of e-cigarette use.

© 2020, American School Health Association.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; bullying victims; e-cigarette; sex and grade differences

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print