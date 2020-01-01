|
Citation
Azagba S, Mensah NA, Shan L, Latham K. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Research Analyst, (keely.latham@utah.edu), Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, University of Utah School of Medicine, 375 Chipeta Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108., USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32406087
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Bullying has been associated with several adverse health outcomes, including substance use. However, little is known about the association between bullying and e-cigarette use. This study examined the association between bully victimization and the frequency of e-cigarette use.
Language: en
Keywords
|
adolescents; bullying victims; e-cigarette; sex and grade differences