Li W, Chang C, Liang S, Bigler ED. Neurocase 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Neurology and Department of Psychiatry, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA.

10.1080/13554794.2020.1764977

32412324

Sports-related concussions (SRCs) are typically characterized by transient neurologic deficits due to physiologic and metabolic brain injury. However, following an SRC, subsequent insults may lead to severe and permanent injury in the affected brain cells. We present the case of a 15-year-old female scholastic wrestler who developed acute encephalopathy, macroscopic white matter injury on imaging, and chronic behavioral changes from inadequate neuro-recovery after a documented SRC. We also compare her case with established SRC data, demonstrating that wrestling-related concussions and repetitive head impacts can produce similar degrees of diffuse neuroinflammation, myelinated axonopathy, blood-brain barrier disruption, and post-concussive symptoms.


Sports related concussion; longitudinal outcomes; neurobehavior; neuroimaging; repetitive head injury; scholastic wrestling; sub-concussive Injury; traumatic brain injury

