Abstract

Sports-related concussions (SRCs) are typically characterized by transient neurologic deficits due to physiologic and metabolic brain injury. However, following an SRC, subsequent insults may lead to severe and permanent injury in the affected brain cells. We present the case of a 15-year-old female scholastic wrestler who developed acute encephalopathy, macroscopic white matter injury on imaging, and chronic behavioral changes from inadequate neuro-recovery after a documented SRC. We also compare her case with established SRC data, demonstrating that wrestling-related concussions and repetitive head impacts can produce similar degrees of diffuse neuroinflammation, myelinated axonopathy, blood-brain barrier disruption, and post-concussive symptoms.

