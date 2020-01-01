Abstract

This study aimed to examine the psychometric properties of Bullying and Cyber-bullying Scale for Adolescents (BCS-A). The sample of the study was consisted of 600 adolescents, aged between 12 and 18 years. The data were collected with the Adolescent Identifier Form and Bullying and Cyber Bullying Scale for Adolescents (BCS-A). BCS-A was suitable for Turkish language, Content Validity Ratio (CVR) values were above 0.733. In the victimization subscale, all factor loads were above 0.630 and in the bullying subscale, all factor loads were above 0.679. The Cronbach's Alpha values for the victimization subscale ranged between 0.606 and 0.806, and the perpetration subscale ranged between 0.616 and 0.815. There was no difference between the pre- and post-test values and Intraclass Correlation Coefficients (ICC) values were 0.559 and above. BCS-A was found to be a valid and reliable instrument for determining bullying and cyber bullying among adolescents aged between 12 and 18 years. In conclusion, the scale may be suggested to be used as an assessment tool in new studies to determine bullying and cyber bullying among adolescents aged between 12 and 18 years.



