Abstract

Blind spot road accidents are a frequently occurring problem. Every year, several deaths are caused by this phenomenon, even though a lot of money is invested in raising awareness and in the development of prevention systems. In this paper, a blind spot detection and warning system is proposed, relying on Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) measurements and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless communication. The received RSSI samples are threshold-filtered, after which a weighted average is computed with a sliding window filter. The technique is validated by simulations and measurements. Finally, the strength of the proposed system is demonstrated with real-life measurements.

Language: en