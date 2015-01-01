SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

De Raeve N, de Schepper M, Verhaevert J, Van Torre P, Rogier H. Sensors (Basel) 2020; 20(9): e2727.

Affiliation

IDLab, Department of Information Technology, Ghent University-imec, Technologiepark-Zwijnaarde 126, 9052 Gent, Belgium.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s20092727

PMID

32403228

Abstract

Blind spot road accidents are a frequently occurring problem. Every year, several deaths are caused by this phenomenon, even though a lot of money is invested in raising awareness and in the development of prevention systems. In this paper, a blind spot detection and warning system is proposed, relying on Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) measurements and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless communication. The received RSSI samples are threshold-filtered, after which a weighted average is computed with a sliding window filter. The technique is validated by simulations and measurements. Finally, the strength of the proposed system is demonstrated with real-life measurements.


Language: en

Keywords

BLE; blind spot detection and warning; bluetooth low energy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print