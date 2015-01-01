|
Björkenstam E, Helgesson M, Mittendorfer-Rutz E. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Division of Insurance Medicine, Karolinska Institutet, 171 77, Stockholm, Sweden.
32405790
BACKGROUND: Childhood adversities are associated with an elevated risk for common mental disorders (CMDs). Whether the strength of the association also holds for young employees is unclear. Given the increase in CMD rates in young adults over the past decade, identification of risk factors has important implications for future public health interventions. The current study aimed to investigate the effects of childhood adversities on CMDs. Additionally, the role of occupational class (non-manual/manual workers) in the relationship was examined.
Childhood adversity; Cohort; Common mental disorder; Employment; Epidemiology; Occupation; Occupational class; Sweden; Young adults