BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) constitutes a major health and socioeconomic problem worldwide. It represents the greatest contribution to death and disability amongst all trauma related injuries globally. TBIs are a leading cause of death and disability in Nepal, despite improvements in safety regulations and implementation of strict drunk driving laws. We describe the epidemiology of patients with TBI following admission to our hospital. We discuss the implementation of specific strategies to reduce its incidence.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study of patients presenting to Annapurna Neurological Institute & Allied Sciences (ANIAS), Kathmandu, with a TBI between September 2018 to September 2019.



RESULTS: 167 patients presented with a TBI. The most common age groups were under 15 years old and 15-25 years old, and the majority were male (73%). The commonest cause of TBI was road traffic accidents (RTA) (59%). Drivers riding motorcycles were the predominant mechanism of RTA (38%). Helmet use was seen in 57% of patients riding 2-wheelers. Alcohol consumption was reported in 22% of all patients. Skull fractures were the most common diagnosis. Most patients were managed conservatively (84%).



CONCLUSION: TBI should be recognised as an important public health problem in Nepal. TBI is responsible for a considerable number of neurosurgical admissions to ANIAS. Our study showed patients most vulnerable to TBI are young males under 25 years old. The implementation of stricter traffic rules and regulations, helmet law enforcement and public education programs may be helpful in decreasing the number of TBI.



