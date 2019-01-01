Abstract

The aim of this study was to assess the bullying status of Syrian adolescent refugees in Turkey and identify factors that contribute to bullying. The adolescents aged between 12 and 16 years and who live in Kilis as a Syrian refugee assessed between the dates 01.01.2019-01.01.2020. Currently, 119 children and adolescents were enrolled in the study. Kiddie-Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia (present and life time version - K-SADS-PL) was applied by a specialist of child and adolescent psychiatry. The Sociodemographic Data Form, The Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) and Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire (OBVQ) were used for assesment of children and adolescents. Of the study sample, 31 adolescents (27.1%) were diagnosed with at least one psychiatric disorder. The most prevalent psychiatric disorder was Other Specified Trauma and Stressor Related disorder (13.4%) and Post- traumatic stres disorder (6.7%). The prevalence of bullying and victimization was found as 58.9%. The boys group was significantly more likely to be bully and both victim and bully (p = 0.04, p = 0.001* respectively) compared to the girls group. Our results demonstrate that besides the past experiences related to war and immigration, the adolescent refugees experienced bullying consequences of being a refugee in Turkey.

