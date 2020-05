Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify knowledge related to incivility in the workplace, explore the impact that incivility can have on nursing and patient outcomes, and identify interventions to help promote a positive work environment.

DATA SOURCES: Published literature, internet, books, and clinical guidelines.

CONCLUSION: Incivility detracts from the caring environment of oncology care. Incivility can negatively affect oncology nurse's ability to work together as collaborative teams and may have detrimental consequences on patient outcomes.

IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: Oncology nursing is a highly collaborative specialty; therefore, nurse leaders need to ensure all team members have the tools needed to mitigate workplace incivility.

