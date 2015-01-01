Abstract

BACKGROUND: Managing the completed suicide of a patient in general practice has long been a taboo and neglected subject. Doctors and staff are too frequently unprepared for the crisis and its sequelae. The wellbeing of the doctor, practice staff and bereaved family are often neglected, with detrimental consequences.

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this article is to develop a guideline for a whole-of-practice strategy to support general practitioners and practices through the immediate aftermath of a patient suicide, with a view to improving outcomes for the doctor, practice staff and bereaved family; and to offer this guideline for further research and development, with a view to it leading to a national guideline.

DISCUSSION: In this article, the authors outline the background of the guideline and the difficulties and limitations in its development. Suggestions for future research are offered, along with its potential contribution to patient care and suicide prevention in the future.

