|
Citation
|
Clark S, Smith N, Griesbach A, Rivers D, Kuliwaba A. Aust. J. Gen. Pract. 2020; 49(5): 261-268.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Managing the completed suicide of a patient in general practice has long been a taboo and neglected subject. Doctors and staff are too frequently unprepared for the crisis and its sequelae. The wellbeing of the doctor, practice staff and bereaved family are often neglected, with detrimental consequences.
Language: en