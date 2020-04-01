SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hall ECR, Larruskain J, Gil SM, Lekue JA, Baumert P, Rienzi E, Moreno S, Tannure M, Murtagh CF, Ade JD, Squires P, Orme P, Anderson L, Whitworth-Turner CM, Morton JP, Drust B, Williams AG, Erskine RM. Phys. Ther. Sport 2020; 44: 53-60.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ptsp.2020.04.033

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify the most common injury types/locations in high-level male youth soccer players (YSP).
DESIGN: Prospective cohort surveillance study.
SETTING: Professional soccer club academies.
PARTICIPANTS: Six hundred and twenty-four high-level male YSP [Under 9 (U9) to U23 year-old age groups] from academies in England, Spain, Uruguay and Brazil.
MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Injury type, location and severity were recorded during one season. Injury severity was compared between age groups, while injury type and location were compared between nations.
RESULTS: Four hundred and forty-three training or match injuries were recorded, giving an injury rate of 0.71 per player. Non-contact injuries were most common (58.5%), with most (44.2%) resolved between 8 and 28 days. Most injuries (75.4%) occurred in the lower limbs, with muscle (29.6%) the most commonly injured tissue. U14 and U16 suffered a greater number of severe injuries relative to U12 and U19/U20/U23/Reserves. Tendon injury rate was higher in Brazil vs. Spain (p < 0.05), with low back/sacrum/pelvis injury rate highest in Spain (p < 0.05).
CONCLUSIONS: The proportion of severe injuries in U14 and U16 suggests YSP injury risk is maturation-dependent. Minimal differences in type and location between high-level YSP from four different countries suggest injury rates in this population are geographically similar.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Injury risk; Paediatric; Adolescence; Football

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print