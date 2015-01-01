|
Rouhani S, White RH, Park JN, Sherman SG. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 212: e108042.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Overdose Prevention Sites (OPS) operate worldwide as spaces where people can consume previously purchased drugs under supervision, and are linked to reductions in HIV/HCV transmission and fatal overdoses. As the United States weighs their merits and legality, research is needed to estimate acceptability and use among populations at high risk for overdose. We examine willingness to use OPS among street-based female sex workers (FSW) with prevalent drug use and associated morbidities.
