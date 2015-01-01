|
Simons A, Govender R, Saunders CJ, Singh-Adriaanse R, van Niekerk A. Child Care Health Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Drowning is among the leading causes of death of children and young people worldwide, with high concentrations in South East Asia and Sub Saharan Africa. In the Western Cape province in South Africa, drowning mortality rates for children were reported at 3.8 per 100 000 population. Internationally, evidence suggests that unimpeded access to water bodies and containers, lapses in supervision together with the child's limited developmental capacities, place children at greater risk of drowning. This study examined the risk for fatal drowning by age cohort and sex in child and adolescent (0-19 years old) drownings in the Western Cape.
Language: en
Risk factors; South Africa; Adolescent drowning; Childhood drowning