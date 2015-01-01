Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) continue to be the leading cause of death in youth 16 to 24 years old in the United States. Distracted driving has been shown to increase the risk of MVCs in all drivers, particularly teenagers. We aimed to determine the association between fatal MVC rates involving 16- to 19-year-old drivers and state distracted driving laws.

METHODS: We conducted a retrospective time series analysis of fatal MVCs in the United States involving drivers and passengers 16 to 19 years old from 2007 to 2017 using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Multivariable negative binomial regression analysis was performed to compare MVC rates across states on the basis of different types and strengths of distracted driving laws.

RESULTS: There were 38 215 drivers 16 to 19 years old involved in fatal MVCs from 2007 to 2017. Incidence of fatal MVCs was highest for 19-year-old drivers (27.2 out of 100 000 19-year-old persons) and lowest for 16-year-olds (10.7 out of 100 000). States with primarily enforced texting bans had lower MVC fatality rates overall involving 16- to 19-year-old drivers (adjusted incidence rate ratio: 0.71; 95% confidence interval: 0.67-0.76). Texting bans and handheld bans for all drivers were associated with decreased MVC fatalities in all age groups.

CONCLUSIONS: In the United States, primarily enforced distracted driving laws are associated with a lower incidence of fatal MVCs involving 16- to 19-year-old drivers. Bans on all handheld device use and texting bans for all drivers are associated with the greatest decrease in fatal MVCs. Adoption of universal handheld cellphone bans in all states may reduce the incidence of distracted driving and decrease MVC fatalities.

