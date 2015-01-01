SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McDonald CC, Delgado MK, Zonfrillo MR. Pediatrics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2020-0419

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Over the past few decades, multipronged efforts have made substantial strides in reducing adolescent morbidity and mortality related to motor vehicle crashes (MVCs). However, MVCs remain the leading cause of adolescent death, fatalities that are largely preventable.1 Although several factors contribute to adolescent MVCs, an increase in cell phone use while driving has been posited as a factor in the unexpected increase in adolescent MVC rates from 2013 to 2016.2 Previous studies have demonstrated an association between laws banning texting while driving and lower rates of fatal crashes3 and more recently nonfatal injury crashes in the overall population.4 However, as new state laws have been introduced, the relative effectiveness of different levels of implementation for adolescent drivers are not well characterized, including primary enforcement (ie, a police officer can stop the vehicle and cite the driver for texting while driving), secondary enforcement (ie, the driver can only be cited for texting while driving if another primary violation is observed), banning texting for all drivers, banning all handheld cell phone use for all drivers, and banning all novice driver cellphone use (both handheld and hands-free use).

In their article "Distracted Driving Laws and Motor …


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print