SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bonell C, Dodd M, Allen E, Bevilacqua L, McGowan J, Opondo C, Sturgess J, Elbourne D, Warren E, Viner RM. BMJ Open 2020; 10(5): e031589.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjopen-2019-031589

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: We have previously reported benefits for reduced bullying, smoking, alcohol and other drug use and mental health from a trial of 'Learning Together', an intervention that aimed to modify school environments and implement restorative practice and a social and emotional skill curriculum.

OBJECTIVES: To conduct post hoc theory-driven analyses of broader impacts.

DESIGN: Cluster randomised trial.

SETTINGS: 40 state secondary schools in southern England.

PARTICIPANTS: Students aged 11/12 years at baseline.

OUTCOMES: Student self-reported measures at 24 and 36 months of: cyberbullying victimisation and perpetration; observations of other students perpetrating aggressive behaviours at school; own perpetration of aggressive behaviours in and outside school; perceived lack of safety at school; participation in school disciplinary procedures; truancy and e-cigarette use.

RESULTS: We found evidence of multiple impacts on other health (reduced e-cigarette use, cyberbullying perpetration, perpetration of aggressive behaviours) and educational (reduced participation in school disciplinary procedures and truancy) outcomes.

CONCLUSION: These analyses suggested that the intervention was effective in bringing about a broader range of beneficial outcomes, adding to the evidence that the intervention is a promising approach to promote adolescent health via an intervention that is attractive to schools.

TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ISRCTN10751359.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; public health; statistics & research methods

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print