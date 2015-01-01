|
Citation
Bonell C, Dodd M, Allen E, Bevilacqua L, McGowan J, Opondo C, Sturgess J, Elbourne D, Warren E, Viner RM. BMJ Open 2020; 10(5): e031589.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: We have previously reported benefits for reduced bullying, smoking, alcohol and other drug use and mental health from a trial of 'Learning Together', an intervention that aimed to modify school environments and implement restorative practice and a social and emotional skill curriculum.
OBJECTIVES: To conduct post hoc theory-driven analyses of broader impacts.
DESIGN: Cluster randomised trial.
SETTINGS: 40 state secondary schools in southern England.
PARTICIPANTS: Students aged 11/12 years at baseline.
OUTCOMES: Student self-reported measures at 24 and 36 months of: cyberbullying victimisation and perpetration; observations of other students perpetrating aggressive behaviours at school; own perpetration of aggressive behaviours in and outside school; perceived lack of safety at school; participation in school disciplinary procedures; truancy and e-cigarette use.
RESULTS: We found evidence of multiple impacts on other health (reduced e-cigarette use, cyberbullying perpetration, perpetration of aggressive behaviours) and educational (reduced participation in school disciplinary procedures and truancy) outcomes.
CONCLUSION: These analyses suggested that the intervention was effective in bringing about a broader range of beneficial outcomes, adding to the evidence that the intervention is a promising approach to promote adolescent health via an intervention that is attractive to schools.
TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ISRCTN10751359.
Language: en