Gupta M, Zwi AB, Jagnoor J. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e704.
BACKGROUND: Four million people living in the Indian Sundarbans region in the state of West Bengal face a particularly high risk of drowning due to rurality, presence of open water, lack of accessible health systems and poor infrastructure. Although the World Health Organization has identified several interventions that may prevent drowning in rural low-and middle-income country contexts, none are currently implemented in this region. This study aims to conduct contextual policy analysis for the development of a drowning program. Implementation of a drowning program should consider leveraging existing structures and resources, as interventions that build on policy targets or government programs are more likely to be sustainable and scalable.
Safety; India; Drowning; Asphyxia; Policy making; Wounds and injuries; Government programs; Implementation science