Citation
Bennett WG, Karunarathna H. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2019; 11(2): 187-203.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE Coastal flooding has disastrous consequences on people, infrastructure, properties and the environment. Increasing flood risk as a result of global climate change is a significant concern both within the UK and globally. To counter any potential increase in future flooding, a range of potential management options are being considered. This study aims to explore future coastal management practice for flood alleviation, incorporating the influence of climate change.
Language: en
Keywords
Climate change; Disaster mitigation; Extreme weather events; Flooding; Natural disasters; Risk reduction