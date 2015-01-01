|
Rahayu HP, Comfort LK, Haigh R, Amaratunga D, Khoirunnisa D. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2020; 11(2): 241-262.
PURPOSE This study aims to identify the gaps in current policy and propose a viable framework for policy improvement regarding people-centered tsunami early warning chain in Padang City. The objectives are: to describe the gaps and flaws in the current policy regarding local tsunami early warning chain, to identify potential actors to be involved in the tsunami early warning chain and to assess the roles and capacity of actors, and their potential for involvement in early warning.
Community level; Community level early warning dissemination; Early warning; End-to-end warning system; Social network analysis; Tsunami; Tsunami early warning chain; Warning dissemination