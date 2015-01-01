|
Citation
|
Hamza M, Månsson P. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2019; 11(2): 263-274.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The 2004 Boxing Day tsunami prompted global efforts to develop end-to-end multi-hazard warning systems. Taking this event as a starting point, and drawing on experiences from the following advancement of the Indonesian tsunami early warning system, this paper aims to highlight the importance of paying attention to human factors and the perceptions and behaviors of end recipients when trying to design efficient early warning systems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Early warning; Risk analysis; Risk perception; Risk reduction; Tsunami; Vulnerability