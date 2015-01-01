Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to develop a framework to assess the disaster management mechanism in Sri Lanka by means of the established indicators and newly derived indicators. This could be used to identify the parameters, which should be paid much attention to improving the resilience of the built environment.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper initially examines the effectiveness of the existing mechanism using data from a field study, by identifying the parameters needed to be considered based on the existing literature. Then the study continues on identifying new parameters of evaluation, covering a broad multidisciplinary scope inclusive of geographic, demographic, environmental, technological, social, economic and political perspectives. The identification process is based on regression relationships; hence, a framework will be developed to assess the resilience of the built environment.



FINDINGS The findings showed that the existing disaster management mechanism should be improved in terms of authoritative assistance while the humanitarian assistance is fulfilled to a satisfactory level as the resilience of the built environment is often community-based in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, resilience of a certain region could be effectively assumed with the indicators within the developed framework.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The existing evaluation criteria of the resilience framework in Sri Lanka is rather qualitative than quantitative. Therefore, this paper focuses on developing a framework where quantitative parameters are used to evaluate the existing mechanism from a number of responses from field surveys. In addition, recommendations for the key areas to be focused on developing the existing mechanism are stated.

Language: en