Citation
Alam MS, Haque SM. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2020; 11(3): 379-402.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Seismic vulnerability evaluation of various public structures, especially school buildings, is very crucial for designing hazard mitigation initiatives in seismic prone areas. The city of Mymensingh is at great risk of earthquake because of its geographical location, geological structure and proximity to active faults. The city is famous for its ancient and renowned educational institutes that need to be evaluated for understanding the seismic performance of the building during an earthquake. This study aims to evaluate the seismic vulnerability of educational buildings of Mymensingh city using rapid visual screening (RVS) and index based approach.
Language: en
Keywords
Analytical hierarchy process; Educational building; Geographic information system; Index; Rapid visual screening; Seismic vulnerability