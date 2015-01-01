|
Perera C, Jayasooriya D, Jayasiri G, Randil C, Bandara C, Siriwardana C, Dissanayake R, Hippola S, Sylva K, Kamalrathne T, Kulatunga A. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2020; 11(3): 415-433.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE Even though Sri Lanka has established Early Warning (EW) mechanisms and Evacuation Procedures (EP) for the communities affected by the coastal disasters, there are several gaps, which hinder effective mechanisms in operation of disaster management practices. These gaps affect both the vulnerable communities and relevant authorities involved in the Disaster Management sector. This paper aims to identify and evaluate those gaps while providing adequate solutions.
Language: en
Keywords
Coastal disasters; Early warning; Evacuation; Local governments; People with special needs; Response capability