Hatamzadeh Y, Habibian M, Khodaii A. Int. J. Sustain. Transp. 2020; 14(5): 389-402.
Exploring the factors affecting walking behavior has become an interesting issue among sustainable transportation researchers. However, walking studies which have examined gender in relation to trip purpose are limited. This research investigated and compared walking behaviors across genders for two different trip purposes, work and shopping trips in the city of Rasht, Iran. A series of behavioral choice models are introduced using a range of explanatory variables including individual, household, travel, and environmental characteristics.
Gender-based analysis; Iranian city; sustainable transportation; trip purpose; walking