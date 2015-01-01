|
Vu BT, Van Heel M, Petry K, Bosmans G. J. Early Adolesc. 2020; 40(4): 480-498.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
In Vietnam, school violence is a serious problem; yet, little is known about the factors explaining this phenomenon. The current study looked at the role of normative beliefs approving aggression in the development of overt aggressive behavior. Using a short-term longitudinal design with three waves (4-month interval), this study examined the associations between normative beliefs approving aggression and overt aggressive behavior in a sample of Vietnamese adolescents. The sample included 632 participants at Wave 1 (51.4% boys, mean age = 13.00 years, SD = 0.85 years), 567 participants at Wave 2 (50.8% boys. mean age = 13.36 years, SD = 0.90 years), and 530 participants at Wave 3 (49.8% boys, mean age = 13.62 years, SD = 0.87 years). All variables were measured using a self-report questionnaire.