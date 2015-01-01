Abstract

Based on the temporal framework of transition experiences, this study tested time-graded patterns of family resource effects on children's and early adolescents' psychological adjustment during a time of multiple transitions. Using data of a longitudinal study including 2,020 German children covering the age span between 8 and 12 (nboys = 1,035, ngirls = 985), internalizing and externalizing problems were predicted by parent-child relationship and family's educational background in a multi-group structural equation model, applying time-lagged autoregressive models. The results showed positive resource effects especially through parent-child relationship. The gender-specific effect patterns over time supported the assumption of stronger resource effects when early puberty onset and secondary school transition co-occurred. Thus, it is important to provide support for this vulnerable group during times of multiple transitions.

Language: en