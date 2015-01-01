|
Wang JH, Kiefer SM, Smith NDW, Huang L, Gilfix HL, Brennan EM. J. Early Adolesc. 2020; 40(6): 828-856.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
This study examined associations of best friend and peer group aggressive characteristics with students' overt and relational aggression, and whether coolness moderated these associations across the fall and spring of the first year in middle school. Students (N = 174; 57% females) self-reported best friendship and peer group members, as well as peer-nominated coolness and aggression (overt, relational).
