Abstract

PURPOSE: Motorized shopping carts found at grocery and retail stores provide mobility for those who have difficulty walking through the store or pushing a regular cart. The purpose of this study was to understand the usage of motorized carts in grocery stores and pilot test an air-powered cart to determine its feasibility as a replacement for electric-powered carts as well as identify areas for improvement and preferred users.



METHODS: Users were asked to complete an online survey that assessed their shopping characteristics and experience using the motorized cart. K-Means clustering determined user demographics who chose to use the air-powered carts versus the electric-powered carts. Open-ended comments for improvements were also collected.



RESULTS: A total of 65 participants were provided informed consent, 60 participants met inclusion criteria and completed the survey. A majority of the air-powered (N = 29, 91%) and electric-powered (N = 11, 73%) cart users had a positive experience. Clustering found age and type of mobility device owned were significant whether participants chose the air-powered or electric-powered carts. Most suggested improvements for the air-powered carts were better braking, higher speed and a bigger basket while a longer battery life was most suggested for electric-powered carts.



CONCLUSIONS: Motorized shopping carts are used by a wide variety of individuals. Individuals aged 54 or younger and do not own a mobility device chose to use air-powered more than electric-powered carts. The functional capabilities of the air-powered carts demonstrated their potential to serve as practical replacements for electric-powered carts found in grocery and retail stores.Implications for rehabilitationThe availability and reliability of motorized shopping carts at retail stores are integral for individuals with physical impairments to complete their shopping needs.The development of novel assistive devices such as air-powered carts provides improved experiences and quality of life.Integrating end-user feedback during the design of assistive technologies is paramount for meeting actual needs.

