Abstract

Are alcohol consumers aware of the recommended limit of alcohol consumption per day? What are the motivations for alcohol consumption? These questions constitute the major objective of this study. The study was carried out in Keffi town in Nasarawa State, Nigeria. Exploratory research design was adopted while the qualitative research method and instrument were adopted for data collection. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 52 alcohol consumers in two different bars in Keffi. The study found that while all consumers expressed various reasons for alcohol consumption, all the interviewed respondents were not aware of the quantity of alcohol that poses immediate or future harm to the consumer. Consequently, all the interviewed drinkers consumed above the WHO recommended percentage of alcohol consumption per day. The study recommends that alcoholic drinks, and advertisements should carry more information about recommended daily intake, and quantity of alcohol that poses health and safety risks.

