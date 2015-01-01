Abstract

I read with interest the article by Ventura-Cots et. al.1 The authors, who claim that cold weather and little sunlight affect heavy drinking, present a multivariate linear regression analysis that controls only for human development and whether a country is predominantly Muslim. They support their model by stating that a written national policy for the use and controll of alcohol consumption is a confounding factor because ist existence could represent the response to high alcohol consumption or in some cases religious beliefs (complete ban of alcohol in some countries). For this reason, they did not include this variable in the multivariable analysis, and therefore they merely included a proxy for a major religion of a country.

