Abstract

As more states legalize marijuana, the potential of marijuana abuse could lead to an increase in the number of emergency department (ED) visits. We describe two patients who presented to the ED with dilated pupils, rigidity in both lower extremities, and clonus in both feet after inhaling the vapor of a highly potent form of marijuana. Serotonin syndrome diagnosis was initially considered in the differential diagnosis. Ultimately, high-potency marijuana abuse was the final diagnosis. Therefore, marijuana toxicity should be considered in ED patients who present with signs and symptoms similar to that of serotonin syndrome.

Language: en