Abstract

BACKGROUND: To describe and compare the separate and combined prevalence of physical activity, active transportation, physical education, and sedentary behavior among adolescents 12-15 year-olds in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Methods: We used the latest data from the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS), which collect data on the physical behaviors of young adolescents in LMICs. The weighted prevalence and 95% confidence intervals of separate, combined and all of the qualifying physical behaviors were calculated. Pooled overall and regional estimates were calculated using a random effects model.



Results: In total, 154 559 young adolescents (45.90% boys) aged 12-15 from 54 countries covered in the GSHS were included in our analysis. Only 0.7% (95% confidence interval (CI) = 0.5%-1.0%) of the adolescents, comprising 0.9% (95% CI = 0.6%-1.3%) of the boys and 0.5% (95% CI = 0.3%-0.7%) of the girls, displayed all of the qualifying physical behaviors. The overall prevalence of physical activity, active transportation, physical education, and sedentary behavior was 15.2% (95% CI = 13.7%-16.7%), 39.5% (95% CI = 34.9%-44.0%), 18.8% (95% CI = 16.1%-21.5%), and 34.6% (95% CI = 28.4%-40.7%), respectively. The overall prevalence of high levels of combined physical behaviors was 6.6% (95% CI = 5.4%-7.8%), with lowest in the Eastern Mediterranean region (4.9%, 95% CI = 3.5%-6.2%) and highest in Southeast Asia (8.6%, 95% CI = 4.9%-12.3%).



Conclusion: The prevalence of the separate physical behaviors and high levels of the combined physical behaviors was consistently low among young adolescents in LMICs, and that of all qualifying physical behaviors was even lower.

