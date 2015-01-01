Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behavior is a worrying issue in children and is a very important indicator of emotional distress in children. Suicide is uncommon in children before puberty. Case Report: Here, a case of a 7-year-old girl who committed suicide by drug poisoning was reported. The child's behavior was assessed using a child behavior checklist (CBCL), in which aggressive behavioral problem was the most important. Her mother had a history of suicide attempts, generalized anxiety, and major depressive disorder over the past year, and her father was a drug abuser.



CONCLUSION: Mental disorders in parents and tensions in the family may be associated with behavioral-emotional difficulties in children and it can lead to dangerous behaviors such as suicide attempts. It is most important to describe the factors that lead to suicide attempt among children and intervention that my help these children.

