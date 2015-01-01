|
Mozafari A, Sahebi A, Adibi A, Saatchi M, Sayehmiri K. Iran. J. Psychiatry 2020; 15(2): 169-171.
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behavior is a worrying issue in children and is a very important indicator of emotional distress in children. Suicide is uncommon in children before puberty. Case Report: Here, a case of a 7-year-old girl who committed suicide by drug poisoning was reported. The child's behavior was assessed using a child behavior checklist (CBCL), in which aggressive behavioral problem was the most important. Her mother had a history of suicide attempts, generalized anxiety, and major depressive disorder over the past year, and her father was a drug abuser.
Case Report; Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL); Rug Poisoning; Suicide Attempt