Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common problems in adolescents. Risky behaviors in patients with ADHD are due to impaired impulse control resulting from problems with inhibition of proponent responses, controlling interference, and stopping ongoing responses after feedback on errors. The present study investigated the relationship between ADHD and risky driving behavior and the likelihood of car accident in Arak, Iran, in 2015-16.



METHOD: This case-control study was conducted in the Emergency Department of Vali-Asr hospital in Arak (Iran) on drivers who met the inclusion criteria. The data gathering tools included the Demographic Questionnaire, Manchester Driving Behavior Questionnaire (MDBQ), and Wender Utah Rating Scale (WURS). Statistical analyses were performed using SPSS version 20 software.



RESULTS: The mean of ADHD (±SD) was higher among cases (81.64 [26.78]) than in controls (64 [24.28], P = 0.000). The mean of risky driving behaviors (±SD) was higher among cases (66.41[26.78]) than in controls (36.79 [25.42]). There was a significant relationship between ADHD, risky behavior, lapse errors, slips, deliberate ‎violation, and unintentional violation and car accident (P = 0.000).



CONCLUSION: This study showed that ADHD increases the risk of road crashes and motor vehicle injuries. These drivers tend to drive at unauthorized speed, have less control over the vehicle, drive more carelessly, and are more likely to have an accident.

