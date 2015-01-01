SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tedesco LJ, Swindell HW, Anderson FL, Jang E, Wong TT, Kazam JK, Kadiyala RK, Popkin CA. Open Access J. Sports Med. 2020; 11: 93-103.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)

DOI

10.2147/OAJSM.S246414

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Ice hockey continues to be a popular, fast-paced, contact sport enjoyed internationally. Due to the physicality of the game, players are at a higher risk of injury. In the 2010 Winter Olympics, men's ice hockey had the highest injury rate compared to any other sport. In this review, we present a comprehensive analysis of evaluation and management strategies of common hand, wrist, and elbow injuries in ice hockey players. Future reseach focusing on the incidence and outcomes of these hand, wrist and elbow injuries in ice hockey players is warranted.


Language: en

Keywords

ice hockey; dorsal ulnotriquetral ligament; gamekeeper’s thumb; olecranon bursitis; Os styloideum

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print