Citation
Ramamurti P, Stake S, Fassihi SC, Pandarinath R, Doerre T. J. Orthop. 2020; 22: 213-219.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the effect of wrist fractures on performance metrics in Major League Baseball Players after they were hit by an errant pitch.
Language: en
Keywords
Return to play; Mechanism of injury; Performance outcomes; Wrist fracture