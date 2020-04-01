Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the effect of wrist fractures on performance metrics in Major League Baseball Players after they were hit by an errant pitch.



Methods: Players who sustained wrist fractures after being struck by a pitch were identified and changes in performance metrics were calculated.



Results: In both the short- and medium-term analysis, there were no significant differences in all pre- and post-injury offensive statistics following return to play.



Conclusion: Wrist fractures sustained after being struck by an errant pitch do not significantly impact professional baseball player performance if the player is able to return to sport.

Language: en