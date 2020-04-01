SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ramamurti P, Stake S, Fassihi SC, Pandarinath R, Doerre T. J. Orthop. 2020; 22: 213-219.

(Copyright © 2020, P. K. Surendran Memorial Education Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jor.2020.04.020

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the effect of wrist fractures on performance metrics in Major League Baseball Players after they were hit by an errant pitch.

Methods: Players who sustained wrist fractures after being struck by a pitch were identified and changes in performance metrics were calculated.

Results: In both the short- and medium-term analysis, there were no significant differences in all pre- and post-injury offensive statistics following return to play.

Conclusion: Wrist fractures sustained after being struck by an errant pitch do not significantly impact professional baseball player performance if the player is able to return to sport.


Return to play; Mechanism of injury; Performance outcomes; Wrist fracture

