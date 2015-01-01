Abstract

Since the "5.12" Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, frequent geologic hazards along the Longmenshan fault zone have had significant impacts on the socioeconomic conditions in the earthquake-stricken areas. Therefore, from the perspective of earthquake-induced hazards, this paper focuses on analyzing the change rules of disaster resilience under the spatial and temporal aggregation effects of earthquake-induced hazards, and this analysis provides an important basis for understanding the developmental characteristics of earthquake-induced hazards and disaster prevention, and mitigation after earthquakes. This paper takes Wenchuan County as an example. By collecting the 2008-2018 landslide geological hazards data, the global autocorrelation coefficient and local autocorrelation coefficient are adopted to analyze the temporal trends and spatial patterns of earthquake-induced hazards. At the same time, from the socioeconomic perspective, two disaster resilience indexes, the compatibility coefficient of industrial and employment structure and per capita GDP growth rate, were constructed to analyze the disaster resilience under the spatial and temporal aggregation effect of landslide geological hazards. The results show that, on the temporal trend, the temporal aggregation effect of earthquake-induced hazards has periodically decayed with time; in the spatial distribution, the spatial clustering effect as a whole increases first and then decreases, and the scope of the aggregation effect tends to narrow spatially. Disaster resilience (Hxy and RGDP) showed a trend of increasing first and then decreasing, and could not recover to the level before the earthquake in 2017, indicating that Wenchuan County was greatly affected by earthquake-induced hazards in the post-earthquake reconstruction process.

