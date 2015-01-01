|
Citation
|
Kim S, Kwon JH. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e709.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Accumulated evidence suggests that individuals with social anxiety disorder (SAD) are at particular risk of developing alcohol use disorder (AUD). Yet, little is known about the mechanisms under this high comorbidity. This study aimed to elucidate the process of the development of alcohol related problems among individuals with elevated social anxiety. We investigated the moderation effect of difficulties in emotion regulation on the relationship between symptoms of social anxiety, coping and conformity motives and alcohol related problems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Social anxiety; Alcohol related problems; Coping and conformity motives; Difficulties in emotion regulation; Moderated mediation modelling