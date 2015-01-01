Abstract

PURPOSE. To find risk factors for soccer-related musculoskeletal injuries among elite, adolescent male soccer players.



METHODS. Prior to the season, various physical, clinical, and functional measurements were taken. One season was used as an injury surveillance period. Then, after the season, measures of potential risk factors were compared between (1) those players who sustained musculoskeletal injuries and (2) those who remained injury free.



RESULTS. Among 61 players, 37.7% (23/61) sustained soccer-related musculoskeletal injuries. After adjusting for covariates in a logistic regression model, presence of previous hip and low back injury (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 8.93, P =.046) and Functional Movement Screen (FMS) scores (aOR = 1.92, P =.022) were independently associated with musculoskeletal injures.



CONCLUSION. Elite, adolescent male soccer players with a history of hip and back injury are at greater risk of sustaining a soccer-related musculoskeletal injury. In addition, our study indicated greater risk of sustaining a future soccer-related injury as FMS scores increase.

