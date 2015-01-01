|
Citation
|
Hussen J, Dagne H, Yenealem DG. Biomed. Res. Int. 2020; 2020: e6152612.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Occupational injuries pose a major public health and socioeconomic developmental problems. Globally, 160 million people encounter occupational injuries; the International Labour Organization estimates that the cost is 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) or 1.25 trillion United States Dollar (USD). The second-largest number of occupational injuries was reported from the construction industries. There are limited studies about the prevalence and factors associated with occupational injuries among dam construction workers in Ethiopia. Hence, this study was undertaken to determine the prevalence and associated factors of occupational injury among Genale Dawa hydropower dam construction workers.
Language: en