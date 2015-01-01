|
Ochi M, Kawabe K, Ochi S, Miyama T, Horiuchi F, Ueno SI. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2020; 14: e17.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: Few studies have explored school refusal in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), despite being considered a serious problem. One of the leading causes of school refusal is bullying, which is defined by the feelings of students who are bullied or not, and psychological suffering caused by a psychological or physical attack. This study investigated the characteristics of school refusal in children with ASD.
Bullying; Autism spectrum disorder; Neurodevelopmental disorders; Outpatients; School refusal