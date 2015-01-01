Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the incidence, magnitude, and distribution of head impacts and track concussions sustained in a collegiate level women's rugby season.



METHODS: Data on head impact incidence and magnitude were collected via Smart Impact Monitors (SIM) (Triax Technologies, Inc., Norwalk, CT) within fitted headbands during practices and games of one competitive season. Magnitude data included peak linear acceleration (PLA) and peak rotational velocity (PRV) measurements and were reported as median [IQR].



RESULTS: Players sustained 120 head impacts ≥ 15g (18.1g - 78.9g) with 1199 total athlete exposures. In eight games, 67 head impacts were recorded with a mean rate of 0.40 ± 0.22 hits per-player per-match, median PLA of 32.2g and PRV of 13.5 rad.sec-1. There were 53 head impacts in 47 practices with a mean rate of 0.05 ± 0.04 hits per-player per-practice, median PLA of 29.8g and PRV of 15.7 rad.sec-1. Four concussions were reported and monitored.



CONCLUSION: The incidence and magnitude of head impacts in collegiate level women's rugby over one season of practices and games were fewer than those reported in other comparable studies. These findings give insight into the impact burden that female collegiate rugby athletes withstand throughout a competitive season.

