Abstract

One proposed mechanism of social support is the facilitation of primary and secondary reappraisal of stressful situations. The current study examined the expansion of the original stress-buffering hypothesis to include primary or secondary appraisal in an emerging adult population (N = 854) on physical and psychological health outcomes. The additional moderating effects of gender also were examined. Perceived social support (by the Multidimensional Survey of Perceived Social Support) significantly buffered the effects of stress from negative events (by the Risky Behavior and Stressful Events Scale) on physical and psychological health (by the World Health Organizations Quality of Life Instrument) for females only. Neither primary nor secondary appraisal (by the Stress Appraisal Measure) acted as additional buffers for male or females. Social support may be a more salient buffer for females. Reappraisal mechanisms may have another role in the buffering pathways. Further implications and limitations were discussed. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

