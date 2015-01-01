Abstract

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is an infectious disease caused by a SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as a health problem worldwide. It seems that Covid-19 is more lethal for Iranian veterans with a history of exposure to mustard gas. There are some similarities in the pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 and mustard gas in immune system disruption and pulmonary infection. SARS-CoV-2 and mustard gas inducing oxidative stress, immune system dysregulation, cytokine storm, and overexpression of ACE2 receptor in lungs that act as functional entry receptors for SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, Iranian survivors exposed to mustard gas are more susceptible and vulnerable to Covid-19. It is suggested that the principles of infection prevention and control in Iranian survivors exposed to mustard gas considered more than others. Therefore, in this review, we discussed the different pathologic aspects of lung injury caused by mustard gas and also the relationship between these damages and the increased susceptibility of Iranian mustard gas exposed survivors to Covid-19.

