Abstract

Steam inhalation is traditionally used as a home remedy for common colds and upper respiratory tract infections. The evidence base of the practice is weak, with unproven theories that the steam loosens mucus, opens nasal passages, and reduces mucosal inflammation, or that the heat inhibits replication of viruses.



Scald injuries are the commonest cause of burns in children. Every day, more than 100 children present to the emergency department with burn injuries in the UK.3 Since lock­ down measures were implemented last month, our Burns Centre at Birmingham Children's Hospital, Birmingham, UK, received a 30­fold increase in the number of scalds directly resulting from steam inhalation. The mechanism is most frequently accidental spillage of boiling water from a bowl or from a kettle. Children have occasionally been left unsupervised.



On average, our unit admits two patients per year with scalds related to steam inhalation. Over the past month alone, we have admitted six children with burn injuries due to this mechanism, with the youngest child aged 2 weeks, and the most severe case involving 8% of the child's total body surface area, requiring excision and skin grafting.



We surveyed Burns Services across England. With an 86% response rate, we found that 50% of centres have had an increase in scalds relating to steam inhalation. This correlated with regions of England with higher prevalence of COVID­19 (London and South East; West Midlands; North West). Two thirds of centres reported an association with Asian ethnicity (Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, or Other).



The common misconception is that steam inhalation is beneficial in preventing and treating respiratory...

