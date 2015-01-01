Abstract

Targeted automobile ramming mass casualty (TARMAC) attacks have recently become a common modality for those wishing to inflict mass harm. Intentional vehicular ramming is a unique wounding mechanism and deserves special consideration. An emergency response case analysis of the 2017 TARMAC attack in Charlottesville was conducted to review preparedness and identify shortcomings at the University of Virginia Health System University Hospital. Intentional mass blunt trauma is unique to TARMAC events, and current all-hazards approach preparedness may not suffice. TARMAC attacks warrant further attention by disaster medicine specialists; with adequate data, researchers may identify injury patterns and "lessons learned" that may improve mitigation strategies, provider preparation, and overall emergency care.

