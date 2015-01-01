Abstract

PURPOSE: Virtual reality (VR) interventions can simulate real-world sensory environments. The purpose of this study was to test the feasibility of a novel VR application (app) developed for a Head Mounted Display (HMD) to target dizziness, imbalance and sensory integration in a functional context for patients with vestibular disorders. Here we describe the design of the app as well as self-reported and functional outcomes in vestibular patients before and after participating in vestibular rehabilitation using the app.Material and methods: Our app includes a virtual street, airport, subway or a park. The clinician controls the visual and auditory load including several levels of direction, amount and speed of virtual pedestrians. Clinicians enrolled 28 patients with central (mild-traumatic brain injury [mTBI] or vestibular migraine) and peripheral vestibular disorders. We recorded the Simulator Sickness Questionnaire, Visual Vertigo Analogue Scale (VVAS), Dizziness Handicap Inventory (DHI), Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC), 8-foot up and go (8FUG) and Four-Step Square Test (FSST) before and after the intervention.



RESULTS: Within the 15 patients who completed the study, 12 with peripheral hypofunction showed significant improvements on the VVAS (p = 0.02), DHI (p = 0.008) and ABC (p = 0.02) and a small significant improvement on the FSST (p = 0.015). Within-session changes in symptoms were minimal. Two patients with mTBI showed important improvements, but one patient with vestibular migraine, did not.



CONCLUSION: HMD training within increasingly complex immersive environments appears to be a promising adjunct modality for vestibular rehabilitation. Future controlled studies are needed to establish effectiveness.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONVirtual Reality allows for gradual introduction of complex semi-real visual environments.Within VR training patients can re-learn to maintain balance when presented with a sensory conflict in a safe environment.Head Mounted Display training appears to be a promising adjunct modality for vestibular rehabilitation.Portability and affordability of the hardware and software enhance the potential clinical outreach.

