Lubetzky AV, Kelly J, Wang Z, Gospodarek M, Fu G, Sutera J, Hujsak BD. Disabil. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
PURPOSE: Virtual reality (VR) interventions can simulate real-world sensory environments. The purpose of this study was to test the feasibility of a novel VR application (app) developed for a Head Mounted Display (HMD) to target dizziness, imbalance and sensory integration in a functional context for patients with vestibular disorders. Here we describe the design of the app as well as self-reported and functional outcomes in vestibular patients before and after participating in vestibular rehabilitation using the app.Material and methods: Our app includes a virtual street, airport, subway or a park. The clinician controls the visual and auditory load including several levels of direction, amount and speed of virtual pedestrians. Clinicians enrolled 28 patients with central (mild-traumatic brain injury [mTBI] or vestibular migraine) and peripheral vestibular disorders. We recorded the Simulator Sickness Questionnaire, Visual Vertigo Analogue Scale (VVAS), Dizziness Handicap Inventory (DHI), Activities-Specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC), 8-foot up and go (8FUG) and Four-Step Square Test (FSST) before and after the intervention.
balance; HMD; HTC Vive; sensory integration; Vestibular rehabilitation; virtual reality