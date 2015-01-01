SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tenenbaum A, Rephaeli R, Cohen-Cymberknoh M, Aberbuch D, Rekhtman D. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PEC.0000000000002111

unavailable

OBJECTIVES: Hydrocarbon intoxication in children still occurs, although it is preventable. It may cause a variety of clinical manifestations, involving the respiratory system and the nervous system. Our goal was to investigate all cases of hydrocarbon poisoning in children hospitalized in the Hadassah-Hebrew university hospitals in Jerusalem due to exposure to hydrocarbon in 2 decades.
METHODS: We retrieved the clinical and sociodemographic characteristics of all children who were admitted to our hospitals because of hydrocarbon intoxication in 2 decades.
RESULTS: One hundred seventy-two children were hospitalized, primarily because of ingestion of kerosene. In most cases, the poisons were stored in a bottle or other easily accessible container. Boys were more likely than girls to be hospitalized. Most of the children were of Arab origin in families with more than 3 children. Coughing, vomiting, and a decrease in conscious state were common at presentation, followed by fever and dyspnea. The clinical course was usually mild to moderate and self-resolving. Some children were treated with oxygen, fluids, and antibiotics. The main result of hydrocarbon poisoning was chemical pneumonitis, and many had pathological chest x-rays. Only one severe case resulted in death.
CONCLUSIONS: Hydrocarbon intoxication results in a variety of clinical manifestations and can be life-threatening. Most cases of poisoning could have been easily prevented if the substances were kept out of the reach of children.


Language: en
